Motor Vehicles Bill to be tabled again

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has been a strong supporter for enhanced road safety and the draft Bill proposes to penalise violators of licensing rules with fines up to Rs 1 lakh.

Published: 19th June 2019 01:10 PM

A view of Parliament House during the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha in New Delhi Monday June 17 2019. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will re-introduce the Motor Vehicles Bill in Parliament without making any changes to the lapsed legislation.

“The spirit of the lapsed Bill will be kept intact but some technical changes will be in corporate. For instance, the Bill will now be called Motor Vehicles Bill 2019 instead of 2016. It will be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament after the Cabinet approves it,” a ministry official said.

The previous Bill, which was passed in the 16th Lok Sabha but failed to garner the required numbers in the Rajya Sabha, also proposes to hold guardians or owners accountable for violations committed by juveniles.

It proposes to impose a penalty of Rs 25,000 with three years imprisonment for the guardian or parent while the juvenile would be tried under the Juvenile Justice Act. There is also a provision in the Bill for the cancellation of the registration of the vehicle. 

Motor Vehicles Bill
