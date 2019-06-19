Seven killed, 25 injured as bus collides with truck in UP's Fatehpur

By PTI

FATEHPUR: At least seven people lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries when a bus collided with a truck here Wednesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pooja Yadav said the accident took place at the Bilari-Kaunh Modh under the Chaandpur police station area in the morning.

"In the collision of a private bus with a truck, at least seven persons lost their lives, while 25 other sustained injuries.

The injured have been hospitalised for treatment," Yadav said, adding that the identity of the victims is being ascertained. The bus was going from Fatehpur to Jahanabad when the accident occurred, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and conveyed his condolence to the family members of the bereaved, a statement issued by the UP government said.

He has also directed officials to ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment, it added.