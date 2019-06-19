Home Nation

WATCH| Ramadas Athawale's jibe at Rahul on his birthday leaves Sonia, Modi smiling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the House, was seen enjoying the remarks.

Published: 19th June 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramadas Athawale. (Photo| Screen grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Social Justice Ramadas Athawale on Wednesday took jibes at Rahul Gandhi on his party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections saying, "I congratulate you that you got the opportunity to sit there (in the opposition benches)".

Felicitating newly-elected Speaker Om Birla shortly after his election in Lok Sabha, Athawale, who heads one of the factions of RPI and known for witty remarks, said that he was approached by the Congress party before the elections but he spurned them because he knew the "wind" was blowing in favour of Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the House, was seen enjoying the remarks, while Sonia Gandhi was seen talking to Rahul, seated by her side, and occasionally joining the laughter in the House.

"When you were in power, I was with you. Prior to the elections, people in Congress were asking me to come to their side. But I saw that wind was blowing in favour of Modi," said Athawale who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramadas Athawale Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Lok Sabha Parliament Monsoon session
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp