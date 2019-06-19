WATCH| Ramadas Athawale's jibe at Rahul on his birthday leaves Sonia, Modi smiling

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Social Justice Ramadas Athawale on Wednesday took jibes at Rahul Gandhi on his party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections saying, "I congratulate you that you got the opportunity to sit there (in the opposition benches)".

Felicitating newly-elected Speaker Om Birla shortly after his election in Lok Sabha, Athawale, who heads one of the factions of RPI and known for witty remarks, said that he was approached by the Congress party before the elections but he spurned them because he knew the "wind" was blowing in favour of Modi.

#WATCH:Ramdas Athawale in Lok Sabha says,"Rahul ji aapko wahan baithne ka mauka mila isiliye aapko badhai deta hoon.Jab apki satta thi tab main aapke saath tha.Chunav ke pehle mujhe Congress wale bol rahe the idhar aao.Maine hawa ka rukh dekha ki woh Modi ji ki taraf ja rahi hai" pic.twitter.com/p6ccS4mNKI — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the House, was seen enjoying the remarks, while Sonia Gandhi was seen talking to Rahul, seated by her side, and occasionally joining the laughter in the House.

"When you were in power, I was with you. Prior to the elections, people in Congress were asking me to come to their side. But I saw that wind was blowing in favour of Modi," said Athawale who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.