Woman axes father to death to thwart rape bid in Uttarakhand

The incident took place late on Monday night in the house of the deceased where his daughter had come to attend a fair being organised in the area.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

A 26-year-old married woman hacked her father to death after he allegedly tried to rape her in Badkot in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, according to a report.

Locals said the incident took place late on Monday night in the house of the deceased where his daughter had come to attend the Devrana fair which was being organised in the area.

The woman came back home early from the fair and only she and her father were present in the house at the time as other members of the family were away at the function.

The revenue police of the area have arrested the woman as the regular police are yet to reach the place.

“On the night of the incident, the woman was sleeping in the house after attending the local function. After a few moments, the deceased came into her room and pounced on her. Shocked, she protested after which he tried to overpower her,” a local was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

The local added that the woman, in order to resist the rape bid, picked an axe kept nearby and attacked her father several times. 

The woman narrated her ordeal to family members when they returned home to find the man lying in a pool of blood.  

