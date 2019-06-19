Woman’s headless body found near Assam's Kamakhya temple

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The headless body of a woman was recovered from near the Kamakhya temple on the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati on Wednesday evening, triggering suspicion about human sacrifice.

The body was recovered on the stairs which lead to a Durga temple on the hills. This route is seldom used by devotees of goddess Kamakhya. Flowers, incense sticks and other items used during worship were found near the body.

The police were searching for the decapitated head with the help of a sniffer dog. Stating that the amount of blood found at the spot was less, they said it would be premature to jump to any conclusion.

“It could be a case of human sacrifice. Some people might have done this after getting driven by superstitious beliefs. It could also be that she was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped here to make it look like a case of human sacrifice,” a police officer at the site told journalists.

He said whether it was murder or human sacrifice would be known after post-mortem. No arrest has been made so far.

The incident comes just days ahead of four-day long Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple which is beginning on June 22.