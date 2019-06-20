Home Nation

486 liquor cartons missing from police strong room in Uttar Pradesh

A case of negligence has been registered against Jagbir Singh, in-charge of the malkhana, and the matter is being investigated

liquor, Alcohol

Representational Image.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A total of 486 cartons of liquor that had been seized during raids conducted in 2017 and 2018 have gone missing from a police station here, an official said Thursday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday that the seized cartons of liquor were missing from the 'malkhana' (strong room) of the Titavi police station, Station House Officer (SHO) S Kumar said.

A case of negligence has been registered against Jagbir Singh, in-charge of the malkhana, and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Last year, a 9mm pistol seized from a criminal had also allegedly gone missing from the strong room of the Titavi police station.

