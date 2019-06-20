After assault on doctors; Bengal cops face stricture, transfers

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two days after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure over the role of policemen deployed at the NRS Medical College and Hospital on the fateful night when two junior doctors were assaulted, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, at a meeting held at Lalbazar police headquarters on Wednesday, warned deputy commissioners of police and officers-in-charge of police stations that they will be suspended in future if dereliction of duty is found.

The additional officer-in-charge of Entally police station, which covers the NRS Hospital, and the officer-in-charge of the outpost at the hospital have been transferred.

Mamata held a meeting with junior doctors, who were on a seven-day strike, at the state secretariat on Monday in the presence of Sharma and others. The doctors alleged that the police remained mute spectators when outsiders entered the hospital and assaulted them. Mamata instructed Sharma to take action against the guilty policemen. Sharma said an inquiry was initiated to ascertain the role of the police.