Consider 'one nation, one election' concept, President Kovind urges all MPs

The President said that elections kept taking place in some parts of the country or the other all the time and this impacted the progress of the country.

Published: 20th June 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 04:14 PM

President Kovind addressing a joint parliamentary session. (Photo | Lok Sabha TV, Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday urged all MPs to consider the government's 'one nation, one election' concept.

"I urge all the parliamentarians to think over 'one nation, one election' concept proposed by the government for the development of the country," the President said while addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

"The people have given their mandate by choosing the government over issues of nation and national issues. And this is the demand of the time to implement 'one nation, one election' concept for the expeditious development of the country and to benefit the citizens."

In his first address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha, Kovind said that if the 'one nation, one election' idea was implemented, all political parties would use their maximum energy for development and welfare works.

Kovind's appeal came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting to consider the 'one nation, one election' proposal.

