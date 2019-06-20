Death toll due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur touches 117

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) touched 117 on Thursday morning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

As per data, a total of 98 deaths were reported at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital while 19 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease till 8 am today.

The State Health Society had on Tuesday ordered delegation of more doctors in Muzaffarpur from Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhubani, Samastipur and Sitamarhi districts.

READ MORE | Explainer: How eating lychees is causing killer brain disease in Muzaffarpur's kids

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited the SKMCH to take stock of the encephalitis situation. Earlier, Kumar had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to the AES.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for containment of the disease.

READ MORE | Encephalitis outbreak: Bihar government skipped awareness drive due to Lok Sabha polls

Earlier Union Health Minister had visited the state to take stock of the situation and review measures taken in the wake of the outbreak.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, can lead to coma, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of heart and kidney.