Home Nation

Mamata dissolves Darjeeling municipality board after defections

The West Bengal government on Tuesday dissolved the Darjeeling municipality board with immediate effect and appointed an administrator for six months.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Tuesday dissolved the Darjeeling municipality board with immediate effect and appointed an administrator for six months. The move was initiated after 17 out of 30 municipal councillors defected to the BJP from the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM).

The state government appointed additional district magistrate (general) Mayuri Vasu as the administrator.

After the defection, the councillor had written to chairperson Prativa Rai Tamang to hold a special meeting to take up a no-confidence motion against her board. The board was dissolved after the appointment of the administrator. under section 431 of the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993, that deals with power of the state government to intervene in case of gross neglect or serious irregularity.

The BJP leaders criticised the decision of appointing the administrator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Darjeeling municipality board
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp