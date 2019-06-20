Home Nation

Don’t politicise death of kids: Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel tells deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel advised deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to stop indulging in theatrics and refrain from politicising the deaths of kids in Bihar.

Vijay Goel. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel advised deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to stop indulging in theatrics and refrain from politicising the deaths of kids in Bihar.

“It would have served Sisodia better, had he first looked at the conditions of the government hospitals in Delhi. Patients are lying on floors in corridors because there is an acute shortage of beds. By the Delhi government’s own admission, Mohalla Clinics are highly inadequate in numbers to even cater to the needs of Delhiites,” said the BJP leader.

Goel said patients are suffering due to non-availability of medicines and other facilities. “The electoral promises of Kejriwal to hire thousands of doctors, paramedical staff, and opening new hospitals remain unfulfilled even today,” he said.

Later, BJP city chief Manoj Tiwari  also attacked AAP over the status of the health infrastructure under Kejriwal’s rule.

