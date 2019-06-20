Home Nation

Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets life imprisonment for 1990 custodial death case

Pronouncing the verdict, Jamnagar District and Sessions Judge D.M. Vyas charged Bhatt and then police constable Pravinsinh Jhala with murder.

Published: 20th June 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who had accused the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi of complicity in the 2002 riots, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by the Jamnagar sessions court in a custodial death case.

Bhatt was accused of custodial torture of Prabhudas Madhavji Vaishnani in Jamnagar in November 1990, while he was posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police there. Vaishnani was among 133 people taken into custody from Jamjodhpur area of Jamnagar for rioting during a Bharat Bandh. He died 10 days after his release on bail following which an FIR was registered against Bhatt and few other officers.

While the magistrate took cognizance of the case in 1995, trial started only in 2011, as it had earlier been stayed by the Gujarat High Court. Vaishnani died in hospital and medical records attributed it to renal failure, but relatives said he was subjected to custodial torture for nine days.

Bhatt had approached the Supreme Court saying all 300 witnesses in the case ought to be examined as against the 32 till then, but got no relief. Finally, Jamnagar judge D M Vyas sentenced Bhatt along with head constable Jhala to life imprisonment on Thursday.

The court also convicted five other policemen - sub-inspectors Dipak Shah and Sailesh Pandya, and constables Pravinsih Jadeja, Anopsinh Jethva and Keshubha Jadeja - in the case and sentenced them to two years in prison.

On October 30, 1990, then additional superintendent of police Bhatt detained around 150 people following a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town after a 'bandh' call against the halting of veteran BJP leader L K Advani's 'rathyatra' for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

One of those arrested, Prabhudas Vaishnani, died in a hospital after his release.

Vaishnani's brother later lodged an FIR against Bhatt and six other police officials, accusing them of killing his sibling by torturing him in detention.

During the trial, prosecutor Tushar Gokani argued that Bhatt's role in the "torture" of the victim was evident.

The case against Bhatt remained pending for years as the state government did not give its nod for prosecuting him at that time.

The government later gave permission for the prosecution of Bhatt and others in the case.

On September 5, 2018, Bhatt was arrested in connection with another 23-year-old case of falsely implicating a man for alleged possession of drugs.

The case is under trial.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjiv Bhatt Custodial death
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • JOHN
    Sanjiv Bhatt the Gujarat IPS officer received life term for the custody death of a person after 29 years period. why? it is not because of the just and fair police and justice system but because only one IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt
    8 hours ago reply
Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp