Gang-raped as a minor, victim now pleads for a government job

The state government has approved a constable’s job for the Thanagazi victim, as a step in the direction for women empowerment in the state.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: After the Thanagazi gang-rape victim from Alwar in Rajasthan was given a government job in the police department, Sikar’s Damini (name changed), another victim of gang rape, has requested the state for a similar job.

Damini, who was raped at the age of 12, underwent 22 surgeries after horrific incident. She was forced to stay at night shelter and now after turning 18 years, she has sent a letter to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police pleading to be considered for a position with the police department.

The state government has approved a constable’s job for the Thanagazi victim, as a step in the direction for women empowerment in the state.

Damini doesn’t want to be a burden on her mother and wishes to earn her own bread and butter. She said, “The government cannot discriminate with rape victims. That’s why I have made a demand for a job from the government.”

The victim’s family says that after the incident in which took place in 2012, the help received from all quarters was spent in her treatment. Now though they are left with nothing. Her mother makes ends meet by working as a domestic help in the neighbourhood. However, with her advancing age she is worried about the future of her daughter.

“The incident still sends shivers down their spines. Till the time the government doesn’t work out a solution for them, they will continue to live under constant fear,” said their neighbourhood resident. Sources in the government informed that the victim's request has been forwarded to the higher authorities for their consideration and they would look in the matter as soon as possible.

