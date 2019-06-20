Guwahati diary

Home Nation

Three-time former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi wants his party, the Congress, to take a leaf out of the BJP's page.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Woman ‘groped’ in moving bus
A girl was allegedly groped in a moving bus on Monday. The incident came to the fore after a video showing her getting into a tiff with an unidentified man went viral on a social media platform. In the video, the girl was heard hurling questions at the accused in retaliation to the alleged incident. The man was apparently seated next to her when the incident took place. The girl lamented that she did not get any support from the co-passengers while the police said effort they were trying to nab the culprit.

43 sacked officers want their jobs back
Forty three gazetted officers of Assam’s civil services and police administration, who were dismissed from their services last year for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore rupees cash-for-jobs scam in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), have moved the Guwahati High Court seeking their jobs back. The officers, who were earlier arrested but are out on bail now, had secured the plum jobs allegedly by bribing the arrested former chairman of APSC, Rakesh Kumar Paul. Supreme Court lawyer and BJP leader Nalin Kohli urged to reject the petitions filed by the accused seeking their jobs back.

Teachers turn drivers
Replicating the BJP leaders’ now-withdrawn “Chowkidar” prefix, TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) qualified teachers in Assam are using “Driver” in their names on the social media as a mark of protest against a recent comment of the state’s Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya. In a recent interview the minister had asserted that the TET-qualified teachers should renew their pass certificate periodically just like drivers renew their licences to keep their jobs. These aggrieved contractual teachers said the minister had hurt their sentiments.

Tarun Gogoi bats for RSS model
Three-time former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi wants his party, the Congress, to take a leaf out of the BJP’s page. He insisted that the grand old party emulate the model of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for grassroots connect. He admitted that RSS’s mass public contact programme is worth-emulating for the other political parties. The Congress veteran said the RSS’s outreach programme had paid huge dividends to the BJP in the Northeast in recent years.

Prasanta Mazumdar
