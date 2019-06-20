Huge security for PM Modi’s yoga event in Ranchi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Ranchi is all set for the main event of International Day of Yoga on June 21 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate as chief guest. Jharkhand Police has mounted heavy security arrangements, deploying over 4000 security personnel around the Prabhat Tara grounds where the PM will join Yoga Day celebrations with 18,000 other participants.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the state will also take part. Officials said that the PM will be arriving in Ranchi on Thursday night and will stay at the Raj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, the district administration has asked officials to pay extra attention to cleanliness and ensure that the ground is litter-free for the event. “Special attention will be paid to cleanliness, security of VIPs and traffic management during the event,” said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray. “The venue will have at least eight medical units to address medical emergencies,” he further added.

The administration will hold a mock drill for around 10,000 applicants who have applied online to join the event on Thursday. “We will organise a mock drill of the entire yoga module to be performed a day ahead of the main event-to test the physical abilities of the participants and to rule out medical problems,” said Ray. “Around 800 enthusiasts from outside the state and 32 foreign nationals have applied for online e-gate pass,” he added.

Rain will not play spoilsport

With the Ranchi Met Centre predicting monsoons to hit on the same day, Chief Secretary DK Tiwari has asked concerned officials to make necessary arrangements so that there is no disruption in case of rain.