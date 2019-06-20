Home Nation

Journalist attacked on way to court in Mathura

The victim has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

By UNI

MATHURA: A journalist was critically injured when some people tried to kidnap him after assaulting him badly in the Sadar Bazar area here on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said that the journalist identified as Vakil Khan was beaten up badly by some miscreants and thrown out of a moving car.

The SSP said two police teams have been constituted to nab the culprits, though the police officer said that it seems that personal enmity was the reason behind the crime.

The victim is also a lawyer doing practice in the civil court along with being a journalist. The four accused dragged the journalist inside their car and attacked him with knives after badly thrashing him.

Later, they threw him from the running car after the people chased them. Recently, reports of attack on mediapersons were received from Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and other places of the state.

TAGS
Vakil Khan Press feedom Journalist attacked
