Opposition smells a rat in move to regulate UP private universities

UPCC general secretary and spokesman Dwijendra Tripathi said there is a hidden purpose behind the law to put pressure on educational institutions to push the ideology of the RSS.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reacting sharply to the UP government’s proposed ordinance mandating private universities to give an undertaking that they will not let their campus or name be used for anti-national activities, the Congress on Wednesday said the decision smacks of conspiracy.

UPCC general secretary and spokesman Dwijendra Tripathi said there is a hidden purpose behind the law to put pressure on educational institutions to push the ideology of the RSS.“The law, when enacted, will keep the universities in the fear of de-recognition,” he added.He alleged it was an attempt by the Yogi Adityanath government to exert greater control over the education system, given the lack of clarity over what defines anti-national activities.

However, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya dispelled such notions terming it “a very big decision” to maintain the sanctity of the “temple of education”.Notably, the ordinance also got support from the UP Private Universities Association.

The draft Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance 2019 will be applicable to all the 27 private universities in the state, giving them one year’s time to adopt all provisions of the ordinance. Violating provisions of the ordinance will attract strict action from the state government.

‘Anti-national’ cases
Last year, a Kashmiri student of Sharda University, Greater Noida allegedly joined militancy. Similarly, three Kashmiri girl students of Indian Veterinary Research Inst in Bareilly were recently booked for controversial comments about Indian Army

