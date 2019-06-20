Home Nation

Indian Railways plans of track upgradation on two key routes

The project will be implemented over the next four years and will reduce the travel time on both the sectors by five hours each.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:12 AM

Railway Track

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has prepared a plan to upgrade tracks on the New Delhi-Howrah sector and the New Delhi-Mumbai sector at a cost of over Rs 13,000 crore.

The project will be implemented over the next four years and will reduce the travel time on both the sectors by five hours each. According to railway officials, the cost of upgrading the New Delhi-Howrah sector will be around Rs 6,684 crore while the New Delhi-Mumbai sector will cost around `6,806 crore.

“Currently, the New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express takes 17 hours and post-upgradation, the travel time will be reduced to 12 hours. Similarly, on the New Delhi-Mumbai route, which currently takes around 16 hours, the travel time would be reduced to 10 hours,” a railway official said.

The proposal has been sent to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. 

