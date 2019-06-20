Home Nation

Punjab delegation visits Meghalaya, urges speedy resolution to Sikh settlers issue

Meghalaya Home Minister James Sangma assured the delegation that all efforts would be made to protect the Sikhs in the state

Published: 20th June 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Home Minister James Sangma (Photo | James Sangma MLA Facebook)

Meghalaya Home Minister James Sangma (Photo | James Sangma MLA Facebook)

By Express News Service

A high-level Punjab government delegation on Thursday met Meghalaya Home Minister James K Sangma and urged him to ensure an early and amicable resolution to the issue of Sikh families in Shillong who were handed eviction orders last month.

Nearly 350 Sikh families have been residing on both sides of Punjabi Lane in Shillong for decades, mostly in one-room tenements.

On the second day of their visit to the north-eastern state, the visiting Punjab delegation also requested that the High Powered Committee (HPC) formed by the Meghalaya government on the issue should take into account all genuine concerns of the Sikh families before reaching any conclusion.

The delegation also requested the Home Minister to ensure the security of the hundreds of Sikh families who had been residing in the Punjabi lane area of Shillong for decades now. The state government should initiate more confidence-building measures to instil confidence in the community, they felt.

On the issue of notices issued by the Shillong Municipal Board to the Sikh settlers, the delegation urged the Home Minister to remove any apprehension from the minds of the minority community. Any arbitrary action taken by local authorities to evacuate the settlers would be in gross violation of the right to movement and freedom of the Sikh community, said the delegation.

Expressing satisfaction with the handling of the situation by the state government, the delegation thanked Meghalaya Home Minister for his proactive efforts in defusing the situation. The delegation, however, underlined the need to guard against attempts by vested groups to create further problems.

During the meeting, the delegation head Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa handed Capt Amarinder Singh's letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to the Meghalaya Home Minister.

The Home Minister assured the delegation that all efforts would be made to protect the Sikhs in Meghalaya. The high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister was examining the issue from all angles and any final decision would be based on this outcome only, he assured the delegation.

On the issue of threats issued by the banned HNLC, the Home Minister assured the delegation that though the organisation was defunct, the state government was not taking any chances and had already made elaborate security arrangements. During the meeting, Sangma also spoke to Capt. Amarinder Singh on the phone and assured all possible help by his government to the settlers.

He also told the visiting delegation that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was in constant touch with the Punjab Chief Minister, and would keep Amarinder updated on the situation which he was personally monitoring and reviewing.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya James Sangma Punjabi settlers Punjabi Lane Shillong
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp