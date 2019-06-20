Home Nation

SIT probing anti-Sikh riots to reopen investigation against Kamal Nath

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said an Akali Dal delegation met the SIT Chairman and submitted the names of witnesses as well as their testimonies. 

Published: 20th June 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is empowered to examine fresh evidence in the 1984 mass killings of Sikhs in Delhi, on Thursday informed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that it would reopen investigations into the violence committed under the Parliament Street police station following the testimony by witnesses that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was leading the murderous mob in the area.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said an SAD delegation met SIT Chairman Anurag on the directions of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and submitted the names of witnesses as well as their testimonies.

“The SIT authorities have assured us that it will record the testimony of eyewitnesses including journalist Sanjay Suri and Mukhtiar Singh at an appropriate time. We have also been assured that all other witnesses in the case will be approached again to give their statements,” he said. Five persons have been acquitted with regard to FIR number 601/84 registered in Parliament Police Station with regard to mob violence against Sikhs in 1984.

He said the SIT had informed the SAD delegation that the Union home ministry had also asked it to re-examine the new evidence which had emerged in the case. The SIT has accordingly asked the SAD to provide more evidence as and when forthcoming.

The delegation has on its part submitted documents about Kamal Nath’s role in leading the mob which set fire to Gurdwara Rakabganj besides killing Sikhs. Sirsa said with this new development the SAD was hopeful that Kamal Nath would be arrested for his role in the 1984 genocide against the Sikh community within three months.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the SIT requesting it to record the statements of the witnesses. We have also urged that Kamal Nath’s name be included in the FIR 601/84 and also demanded his arrest in the case. We have stressed that it is important to arrest Kamal Nath or otherwise he is liable to influence the witnesses,’’ he added.

