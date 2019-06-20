Home Nation

Video showing Jammu and Kashmir teacher thrashing students goes viral

Published: 20th June 2019 03:09 PM

The video shows a Jammu and Kashmir teacher assaulting students for being late by 10 minutes for the class. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

JAMMU: A video showing a teacher thrashing students in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir went viral on Thursday as authorities promised action against the teacher.

The video shows the teacher assaulting the students for being late by 10 minutes for the class at a hostel for tribal Gujjar and nomadic Bakarwal children in Doda district.

Officials said the teacher should have adopted persuasive means rather than resorting to corporal punishment.

"The teacher has confessed after he was shown the video. We have ordered an inquiry and action would be taken under rules," officials said.

On May 16, another video showing students washing cars of their teachers had gone viral in Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley.

The offending teachers were removed from the school with disciplinary action taken against them.

Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir students Doda students
Comments(1)

  • seshadri
    They came to school after pelting stones at the army. Anyway
    22 hours ago reply
