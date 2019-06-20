Home Nation

Will discuss with parties on how to deal with disruptions: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Published: 20th June 2019 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha Om Birla conducts the proceedings during its first session at Parliament in New Delhi Wednesday June 19 2019. | (LSTV Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Making his intentions clear on dealing with disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday said he will hold discussions with all parties to address the issue.

He also said that members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house.

"Members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house. Such actions have dealt a blow to Parliament's dignity. It should not be done. There are various other ways for members to convey their message," Birla, who was on Wednesday elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously, told PTI.

"I will talk to all parties and discuss with them what action can be taken against those who repeatedly show placards in the house and come to the well. Such actions of the members show Lok Sabha in poor light," he said.

Birla held his first all-party meeting on Thursday after assuming charge and sought their suggestions on smooth functioning of the house.

Underlining that every member of the house should be heard, Birla said, "Every party will be given opportunity irrespective of their strength even if it has one member. He or she should be heard and the government respond whenever required."

As a custodian of the house, Birla said he is fully aware of his responsibilities but added, "Members should also understand they have been elected by lakhs of people. They should raise issues which matter to the last person standing in the row."

In his first address to the house on Wednesday after being elected, Birla said he will run the House in an impartial manner by taking everyone along while asserting that the chair should not be biased.

He had also assured the Lok Sabha members that he will remain fair and unbiased.

