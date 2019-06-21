Armour piercing steel bullets used in Anantnag attack on CRPF

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: In a cause of concern for security agencies, the terrorists had used armour piercing steel core bullets in the attack on the CRPF in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last week, Sanjay Sharma, the spokesperson of the paramilitary force in Srinagar said.

Five CRPF personnel and a police officer were killed and three other paramilitary personnel injured when the terrorists attacked the CRPF patrol party on June 12.

A security official said the steel bullets can pierce bullet-proof amour of the security personnel. “We are investigating whether the bullets fired by militants had pierced the BP vests of the security personnel. However, it is confirmed that steel bullets were used in the attack to inflict casualties on the security forces,” he said.

The CRPF spokesperson said this was the second time ithat militants had used steel bullets against the forces. “They had also used the steel bullets in the fidayeen attack earlier,” he said. On December 31, 2017, three Jaish militants had stormed a CRPF camp in Pulwama and used amour piercing steel bullets for the first time.