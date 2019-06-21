Home Nation

BJP sees red as PM Modi's picture missing at Yoga Day function in Madhya Pradesh

Published: 21st June 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP leaders took umbrage Friday over the missing picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function organized by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to mark International Yoga Day.

The function was held at the Lal Parade ground here.

BJP leader and Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma and others noticed that the banner which served as the backdrop for the stage did not have Modi's picture on it.

They brought it to the notice of School Education Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary who was present.

"Prime minister has played a key role in getting international recognition for Yoga, because of which the United Nations has designated June 21 as Yoga Day," Sharma later told PTI, saying the banner should have featured Modi.

However, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja played it down, saying "it is not compulsory to put up prime minister's photograph at government programs."

State BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said the missing photograph of the prime minister at the event showed the Congress government's narrow-mindedness.

He also criticized Chief Minister Kamal Nath for not taking part in the function at the Lal Parade ground.

"When the BJP was in power, then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ensured his presence at such events and religiously performed yoga. Nath chose to do yoga at his official residence and released a purported photo of it on social media just for formality," Agrawal alleged.

Nath, meanwhile, tweeted "Best Wishes on Yoga day."

"Stay healthy by doing yoga and include it in your everyday routine," he said.

Governor Anandiben Patel observed Yoga Day at Raj Bhawan.

Chouhan took part in Yoga Day celebration at the state BJP office here with other party leaders.

