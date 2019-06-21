Home Nation

Four arrested as Rajasthan cops bust racket that stole oil from Hindustan Petroleum pipeline

Diesel Gang laid pipes from the oil pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum going through Rajawas to a house built in Rajawas itself.

Published: 21st June 2019

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Jaipur Police has caught hold of a gang which was stealing oil from Hindustan Petroleum's pipeline.

The pipeline was leaked to drain almost 3000-5000 litres of diesel daily.  Four people have been arrested in this regard. It is said that the theft amounted to almost 11 crore Rupees of diesel which has been sold in black in the market. 

Diesel Gang laid pipes from the oil pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum going through Rajawas to a house built in Rajawas itself.  Diesel stolen from HP's pipeline was being sold at a lower price in the vicinity.

The house was located about 30 meters away from the main pipeline. Nearly half an inch of iron pipe was taken into the water tank of the house.

The thieves built the house as their main control room and added the pipeline to another house located nearby. If the oil came with the right pressure,  a line was added to another house, about 60 meters away.

The arrangement was done so cleverly that even police was surprised when they reached the spot.  There they found 2000 litres of diesel filled in the tank.

The oil used to be supplied in many districts including Sikar and Jhunjhunu.

A pick-up was searched in the blockade by Chomu Police on Wednesday when they found several drums filled with oil. Six youths riding in the car showed a bill of petrol pump but police suspected it. The accused could not give a clear answer to what was the reason for carrying oil in such quantity. When police interrogated, they laid out the details of the whereabouts of the oil pipe in Rajawas. Police then raided the main house in Rajawas. The house members disappeared after they learnt about the arrest of the four youths. 

Police result this theft was going on for the last one year.

The petroleum company administration also said that they felt that the pressure was getting low in the pipeline but did not realise that diesel was being stolen. The watchman at the petroleum company used to guard the pipeline waking on foot.

It is still to be ascertained whether he had any role to play in the theft or not.

"Detention of the youth caught during the blockade made us aware of the theft. We Investigated with the Petroleum officials on the spot. After the report has been filed by the company, the arrest of the gang members will be done", said Bajrang Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, West.

