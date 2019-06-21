Home Nation

Kolkata diary

The Durga Puja festivities at Mohammad Ali Park, which occupies the entire ground on CR Avenue till last year, will be scaled down.

By Pranab Mondal
Renovation of schools
The authorities of the two La Martiniere schools have decided to renovate the 200-year-old buildings and expedite the expansion of the girls’ school. Earlier an inspection of the school buildings had been carried out by architects and structural engineers of Jadavpur university. The experts had recommended that some portions of the school buildings needed repair. ‘’The safety of students, teachers and other staff members of the schools should be our top priority. Our school buildings are very old. We want to make sure the school buildings are fully safe,’’ said a school official.

Precaution for Durga Puja pandal
The Durga Puja festivities at Mohammad Ali Park, which occupies the entire ground on CR Avenue till last year, will be scaled down. The move has been initiated fearing a cave-in because of a crumbling underground reservoir. A portion of an overground boundary wall of the British-built reservoir had collapsed three months ago and the debris fell on the footpath and Esplanade bound flank of CR Avenue. Engineers found unscientific and unplanned addition of layers of soil on the reservoir, which was done for beautification, was the cause for the collapse. 

JU V-C to continue on interim basis
Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Suranjan Ghosh is likely to work on an interim basis after his four-year term ends on June 23 as the state is yet to constitute a search committee for the appointment of the next full-term vice-chancellor. Das is likely to be appointed for another six months or till the appointment of the next permanent vice-chancellor, whichever is earlier. ‘’We are awaiting an order from the higher education department about who would be helming the university. The university will get an interim V-C,’’ said a university official.

New responsibilities
Father M Thamacin Arulappan, the former vice-principal of St Xavier’s School, Durgapur, took over as the principal of St Xavier’s Collegiate School, Kolkata. Father Thamacin replaced Father Benny Thomas, who served the Jesuit-run institution on Park Street for more than seven years. The provincial of Kolkata Jesuit Province, Father Raphael Joseph Hyde appointed Thamacin as the new principal.  Thamacin has worked as a teacher and superintendent of the hostel at St Paul’s School in Raghabpur, South 24-Parganas.

