Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Kamal Patel’s son Sudip arrested for threatening Congress leader

This is the second arrest of a powerful BJP leader’s son in Madhya Pradesh within three days.

Published: 21st June 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 01:25 AM

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Cops in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh have arrested Sudip Patel, the son of an ex-MP minister and powerful BJP MLA Kamal Patel for allegedly making casteist aspersions and threatening to kill an advocate-cum-Congress leader Sukhram Bamane on April 28.

This is the second arrest of a powerful BJP leader’s son in MP within three days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prabal Patel, the son of Union Minister of State for Culture (independent charge) Prahlad Patel was arrested in native Narsinghpur district in an attempt to murder case, but his cousin Monu Patel (the son of Prahlad Patel’s brother and ex-MP minister-present BJP MLA Jalam Singh Patel) continues to be on the run on the same case.

Prahlad was on Thursday sent into 14-days judicial custody by a Narsinghpur court, after being questioned in police custody for a day.

According to Harda district superintendent of police Bhagwat Singh Virde, the senior BJP MLA Kamal Patel’s son Sudip Patel was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case lodged against him by Bamane under Section 294, 506, 509 and 120B of IPC and provisions of SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

Importantly, Rs 25,000 reward was announced on Sudip’s arrest just a few days back in the matter. Five police teams were constituted to nab Sudip who was continuously on the run in the case.

On April 28, just a day before the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in MP, Sudip had over phone threatened to kill the advocate-cum-Congress leader Sukhram Bamane and also made casteist aspersions against the latter. The Congress leader had made a Facebook post mentioning that the farmers whose loan were waived off by the Kamal Nath government, included ex-minister Kamal Patel’s wife Rekha Patel (Sudip’s mother) after which Sudip had allegedly made the threatening phone call.

Bamane had subsequently lodged a criminal case against Sudip, but a delay in his arrest had irked local SC/ST outfits.

The Harda SP added that Sudip Patel is accused in 14 other cases, including the September 2013 communal violence in Chippawad town in Harda district. In May 2017, Sudip was externed from five districts of MP following a district administration order.

Sudip’s father Kamal Patel, who was the revenue minister in erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government (2008-2013) is a powerful BJP politician of Central MP. Sudip himself is the vice president of Khirkiya Janpad Panchayat, while wife Komal is the Harda district panchayat head.

