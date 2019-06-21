Nitish Kumar visits Gaya to take stock of heatstroke patients

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi visited the Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Gaya three days after the deaths of nearly 110 people due to the heat wave, still sweeping across the South Bihar.

He interacted with each of the admitted patients after they developed an illness related to sunstroke recently and asked them not to feel let-down or scared of anything as the state government has always been committed to the safety of their lives.

Speaking to a woman patient,as some sources said, Kumar turned somewhat emotional and assured to take all steps to cure her. As soon as he reached near the woman, she said, "beta hamni k bacha le"(son, please save us)."

Upon hearing this, Kumar talked and assured that nothing will happen bad by addressing her 'mata ji'.

The heatwave in many districts of south Bihar wreaked havoc in the last few days among them, Gaya and Aurangabad were the worst hit.

As many as 40 people in Gaya and 39 in Aurangabad had reportedly died due to heat wave.

Alarmed at an unprecedented rise in temperature that started wreaking havoc in South Bihar, later spread in many districts of North Bihar also, the district administration in almost all districts issued the prohibitory order of section 144 of IPC in order to prevent the people venturing out from their homes in sun heat period.

All the business establishments and outlets were directed to down their shutters between 11 am and 5 pm in view of the prevailing heatwave.