Home Nation

Only one case of Nipah reported this year from Kerala, no fatality: Harsh Vardhan

A total of 330 contacts are being followed up on a daily basis and no new case has been reported, the Union Health Minister said.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Nipah virus

(File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Only one case of Nipah virus has been reported so far this year from Ernakulum district of Kerala and the patient has been discharged, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha Friday.

The case was reported in the first week of June, he said.

Vardhan said a total of 50 suspects were identified and all of them tested negative for Nipah.

A total of 330 contacts are being followed up on a daily basis and no new case has been reported, he said.

Immediately after the outbreak, the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune deputed special teams to collect samples from Pteropus or fruit bats, which are the main reservoir for the Nipah virus disease, the minister told the Lower House of Parliament.

"Out of 36 Pteropus species bats tested for Nipah, 12 (33 per cent) were found to be positive for anti-Nipah bat IgG antibodies," he said.

The health minister said during the 2018 Nipah outbreak in Kerala, 52 Pteropus giganteus bats were collected and 10 samples (19 per cent) were found positive for Nipah by 'Real Time qRT-PCR' lab testing technique.

READ HERE | Nipah-affected youngster to be discharged in a week

Human Nipah virus infection is an emerging zoonotic disease in which the virus is transmitted to humans from infected bats, pigs and other animals.

Nipah virus outbreak in India has been reported from two states till now -- West Bengal (2001, 2007) and Kerala (2018 and now in 2019).

In 2001, there were 66 cases and 45 deaths due to Nipah virus in Siliguri.

In 2007, five deaths and five cases were reported from Nadia in West Bengal.

In 2018, 17 deaths and 19 cases were reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram in Kerala.

This year, so far, no fatality has been reported due to Nipah infection in Kerala, Vardhan said.

Elaborating on the measures taken by the government after the outbreak, he said the Union Health Ministry deployed a multi-disciplinary team consisting of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), AIIMS and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the affected district to assist and guide the state health authorities.

The team is supporting Kerala in investigations, contact tracing, sample testing and management of Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD), he asserted.

Point of Care Test facility has been established by NIV, Pune at Medical College Ernakulum.

Experts from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal were also involved with the local Animal Husbandry Department in the investigation, the minister said.

A Strategic Health Operation Centre (SHOC) at NCDC has been activated since June 4 and is coordinating with field teams on surveillance and response activities for Nipah containment.

A dedicated phone-line has been established at SHOC to answer queries of general public.

Further, specific case definition, contact tracing and treatment and clinical management protocol have been provided to Kerala authorities, Vardhan said.

In response to a question, the Union minister said according to the information received from the Ministry of External Affairs, no screening for Nipah Virus is required for issuance of Indian visas to persons coming from Bangladesh and Malaysia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nipah Nipah virus
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp