Rajya Sabha puts on record its appreciation of Manmohan Singh's contribution as MP

Singh was a member of Rajya Sabha for five consecutive terms from 1991 to 2019 and has the distinction of holding the coveted post of Prime Minister for two consecutive terms.

NEW DELHI: With former prime minister Manmohan Singh's term as Rajya Sabha MP ending after nearly three decades, the Upper House of Parliament Friday put on record its appreciation of the contribution made by the renowned economist.

On the first day of the maiden session of Parliament under Modi 2.0 government, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned that Singh, along with another member Santisue Kujur, has retired on June 15 after completion of their terms of office.

"The House will certainly miss the presence of these two members, who have through their significant contributions, enhanced the dignity and prestige of this august House," he said.

Naidu said Singh was a member of Rajya Sabha for five consecutive terms from 1991 to 2019 and has the distinction of holding the coveted post of Prime Minister for two consecutive terms.

"A very gentle, calm and composed personality, Dr. Manmohan Singh through his participation in the debates of the House has contributed immensely in enriching the collective wisdom of the House on various issues, particularly, economic matters pertaining to the welfare and development of the nation," he said.

"This House will miss an able parliamentarian and an experienced and renowned economist. Singh was an MP from Assam. Naidu said Kujur was a member of Rajya Sabha from June 15, 2013 to June 14, 2019. I place on record my heartfelt appreciation for the significant contribution and service rendered by both these Members to parliamentary democracy and to society at large," Naidu said.

"I wish them good health, happiness and long fruitful years of service to the nation. The House shall ever cherish their association."

Earlier the House mourned the death of former Goa chief minister and former Rajya Sabha member Manohar Parrikar and nine other former members -- KA RA Subbian, Virendra Kataria, Drupad Borgohain, Devi Prasad Singh, Chaudhary Munvvar Saleem, Vasanthi Stanley, Vishwanatha Menon, Rajnath Singh 'Surya' and S Sivasubramanian.

Naidu read out obituary reference for each one of them after which members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed souls.

He described Parrikar as "distinguished parliamentarian, a very capable administrator and above all a humane individual."

The House also mourned the death of 50 people, including five Indians, in a terrorist attack on mosques in New Zealand and killing of 250 persons, including 10 Indians, in suicide bombings in churches and hotels in Colombo.

"The loss of precious lives and injury to hapless people in these heinous, senseless and outrageous acts of violence is deplorable and deserve to be condemned in the strongest terms possible. To fight terrorism with determination, we reiterate our call to the global community to unitedly combat and eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the world," Naidu said.

Members stood in their places and observed silence as a mark of respect to the memory of those who lost their lives in the incidents.

