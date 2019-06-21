Home Nation

Three Bengal Maoists acquitted after spending 14 years in jail under sedition charges

The Calcutta High Court found the three accused not guilty of sedition and other charges on which they were convicted in 2005.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, maoist surrender,gun

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court Friday acquitted three alleged Maoist activists, 14 years after they were sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court on sedition charges.

One of the three died during pendency of their appeal which was filed in 2006.

A division bench comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Suvra Ghosh declared the three persons not guilty of sedition and other charges on which they were convicted.

Sushil Roy, Patitpaban Haldar and Santosh Debnath were arrested from Jhargram in the then Maoist-affected Jangalmahal area of West Bengal in 2005 on the charge that they were inciting people to hold armed struggle to overthrow the elected government in the state, their lawyer Amartya Ghosh said.

Though Maoist literature and some other materials were recovered from them, no arms were seized, he said.

The petitioners' lawyer submitted before the division bench that they were falsely implicated on sedition charges and the Arms Act by the police who claimed to have seized gelatin sticks and ammunition for 303 rifles from a rented apartment in Hooghly district.

The sessions court in Jhargram found them guilty of sedition charges and under Arms Act and sentenced them to life imprisonment in 2005.

The three persons filed an appeal before the high court in 2006.

Sushil Roy died during pendency of the appeal in 2014, Ghosh said.

The division bench found glitches in the claims of the prosecution over seizure of arms and ammunition from the apartment which the accused persons had allegedly rented in Hooghly.

Submitting that police had made false claims about seizure of arms or ammunition from them, the petitioners' lawyer told the bench that there was no signature of the accused persons in the tenancy agreement for the said accommodation.

Additional public prosecutor N Ahmed opposed the appeal of the three claiming that they were hardcore Maoists involved in seditious activities.

Hearing both the parties, the division bench acquitted the three persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Naxals Jangalmahal West Bengal
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp