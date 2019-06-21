Home Nation

TMC to boycott all Centre-convened meetings till MHA stops sending advisory under Art 355

The Home Ministry earlier this month issued an advisory to the state government seeking to know the measures taken by it to maintain law and order.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC member Saugata Roy Friday said the West Bengal government will continue to boycott meetings called by the Centre till the Union Home Ministry stops sending advisory to the state under Article 355.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Roy said while the Centre seeks cooperation from states, it sends advisories to them under Article 355 twice a week.

Article 355 of Constitution pertains to duty of the Union to protect states against external aggression and internal disturbance.

"My party (TMC) boycotted the meeting called by Centre on 'one nation, one election'. As long as the Home Ministry does not stop sending notices, we will not attend meetings called by the Centre," he asserted.

In the wake of violence in West Bengal post the general election results in May, the Home Ministry earlier this month issued an advisory to the state government seeking to know the measures taken by it to maintain law and order.

Ravneet Singh of Congress raised the issue of alleged police assault on a tempo driver and his minor son in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

"(Home Minister) Amit Shah who talks about 1984 (anti- Sikh riots) did not speak on this issue," he said.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, remarked that the matter is a state issue.

To which, Singh replied that Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry and demanded that Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC be imposed.

Mahua Moitra of TMC raised the issue of airing of Namo TV just before the general election which gave 'unfair' advantage to the ruling party.

The channel was withdrawn after the elections, she said, adding that an inquiry should be conducted into the matter.

Meanwhile, JD(S) member from Karnataka Prajwal Revanna took oath of duty in the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 355 TMC West Bengal West Bengal violence Mamata Banerjee
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp