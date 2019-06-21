UP government terminates services of Baghpat jailor, Meerut deputy jailor for dereliction of duty

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after making it clear to police administration that it had the zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and slackness, Yogi Adityanath government terminated the services of Baghpat jailor and a deputy jailor, who were under suspension, from service on charges of dereliction of duty, said a senior official of home department here on Friday.

According to an ordered issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar, jailor Uday Pratap Singh, posted in Baghpat district jail, was sacked after being found guilty of laxity in duty during a gang war on jail premises wherein dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was brutally killed by another inmate and a history-sheeter Sunil Bhati on July 9, last year.

Singh was immediately suspended and Kanpur district jail superintendent was appointed inquiry officer to probe into the matter. On the basis of his report, Singh was dismissed, says the order.

Notably, Bajrangi, the dreaded gangster and the sharpshooter of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was gunned down inside the Baghpat jail a day after he was shifted from Jhansi jail to be produced in the court in a case related to the demand of extortion money from a former MLA. Bajrangi was also named in the killing of former BJP MLA Krishanand Rai from Mohammdabad, the den of Mukhtar Ansari.

While services of deputy jailor, Meerut, Dhirendra Kumar Singh was terminated on charges of corruption and extending unauthorised facilities to jail inmates in 2013.

The probe was carried out by DIG (Prison), Bareilly, and action was taken on the basis of his report, the DG (Prison) said in a separate order.