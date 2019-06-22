Home Nation

Ambulances donated to Muzaffarpur hospital, Kanhaiya Kumar not allowed to enter SKMCH

, JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar came to Muzaffarpur to visit the SKMCH but he was not allowed to enter its paediatric ICU and general ward.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur district.

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur district. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A former IPS officer on Saturday donated two ambulances, a hearse and other materials to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital here, where 127 children have died due to suspected case of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Acharya Kishore Kunal, also ex-chairman of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts, donated 40,000 packets of ORS, biscuits and glucose each to the hospital.

Accompanied by Baba Garibnath temple's chief priest Vinay Pathak, Kunal handed over the materials and vans to the district administration to help the children suffering from suspected AES in the SKMCH and their families.

Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar came to Muzaffarpur to visit the SKMCH but he was not allowed to enter its paediatric ICU and general ward following an order of the hospital authorities.

READ HERE | Muzaffarpur: Human skeletons found abandoned in forest near SKMCH hospital

The SKMCH superintendent had issued an order on Thursday that no outsider including mediapersons is allowed to enter the hospital's paediatric unit.

Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested as a CPI nominee from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, expressed grief and sorrow over children's deaths and said no one should play politics over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar AES Bihar Encephalitis Deaths
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp