Ban on rafting in Kashmir after three drownings

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After three deaths marring rafting expeditions in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended rafting activities till a proper mechanism is implemented.

“In the interest of administration and safety of tourists, it is hereby ordered that all rafting-related activities at all tourist destinations, particularly at Pahalgam and Sonamarg, shall remain suspended till a proper mechanism/ technical guidance is put in place at all such locations,” read an order issued by Director Tourism Kashmir.

The order directed officials to strictly ensure implement the ban. Rafting remains suspended after a guide, a tourist and a tourism employee died in a boat capsize in Lidder stream at Pahalgam. By another order, Commissioner Secretary of tourism department, Rigzian Sampheal directed officials to implement adventure tourism guidelines in letter and spirit.