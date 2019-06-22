Home Nation

Ban on rafting in Kashmir after three drownings

The order directed officials to strictly ensure implement the ban. Rafting remains suspended after a guide, a tourist and a tourism employee died in a boat capsize in Lidder stream at Pahalgam.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rafting

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After three deaths marring rafting expeditions in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended rafting activities till a proper mechanism is implemented.

“In the interest of administration and safety of tourists, it is hereby ordered that all rafting-related activities at all tourist destinations, particularly at Pahalgam and Sonamarg, shall remain suspended till a proper mechanism/ technical guidance is put in place at all such locations,” read an order issued by Director Tourism Kashmir.

The order directed officials to strictly ensure implement the ban. Rafting remains suspended after a guide, a tourist and a tourism employee died in a boat capsize in Lidder stream at Pahalgam. By another order, Commissioner Secretary of tourism department, Rigzian Sampheal directed officials to implement adventure tourism guidelines in letter and spirit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir rafting ban
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp