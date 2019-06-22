Home Nation

‘Busted ISIS module sought violent jihad’

According to the NIA, the group was self-financed and self-radicalised after going through insidious material online.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 10 accused, including a mufti of a seminary, for allegedly forming an ISIS terror module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammed Suhail, a mufti of a seminary in Amroha, along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz formed a terror module inspired by the ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, the NIA said in its over 5,000-page charge sheet filed in a Delhi court.

Some of the accused include engineering and other graduate students from middle-income families. The accused were charged with various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, the group was self-financed and self-radicalised after going through insidious material online. The investigation established that Suhail and other co-accused “entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage violent jihad against the government by use of weapons and explosives to establish an ISIS Caliphate in India. The module was being guided by three ISIS handlers based abroad and it made extensive use of encrypted social media applications and chat platforms. These have been recovered from their mobile phones,” it said.

The court has listed the matter for consideration on July 4. Last December, the NIA along with the police of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi carried out searches in Amroha, Delhi and other parts of the country. The NIA had seized explosives, weapons, ammunition, including a crude rocket launcher.

Forensic reports affirmed that these materials were sufficient to manufacture sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), the NIA said in its charge sheet.

“The group wanted to manufacture IED, to be detonated by remote controlled devices, of more than 100 meters range. A large quantity of e-books, messages in encrypted chats and detailed manuals issued by ISIS and affiliated terror entities for training in bomb-making, IED making and methods to inflict mass casualties have been recovered from the seized mobile phones,” the anti-terror probe agency said.

‘Mastermind gave radical sermons’

The mastermind of the group viz. Mufti Suhail was found giving radical sermons to other members
of the module wherein he exhorted them to offer themselves for violent jihad, according to the NIA

