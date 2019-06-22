Chartered accountants across the world too take part in yoga day clebrations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As scores turned out on Rajpath, rolling out mats and performing asanas to mark 5th International Yoga Day, chartered accountants across the world, too, came together on Friday to practise the ancient fitness routine in quest of holistic health and well-being.

Around 70,000 chartered accountants, along with their family members, took part in events to mark the day. The events were organised and hosted by 200 ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) centres across the country and beyond.

The events also served as platforms to send the message of good health, peace and harmony through yoga.

In the national capital, the ICAI organised yoga camps at four locations. Prafulla P Chhajed, president, ICAI, said “The complexity of modern life has greatly challenged our ability to lead a healthy life. We at ICAI firmly believe in balancing mind and body to reduce stress. Yoga can harness one’s inner and physical strength.”

‘Do Yoga everyday’

Atul Kumar Gupta, vice-president, ICAI, said, “In order to maintain a balance between professional lives and health, one should practise yoga every day. The habit must be cultivated in our daily lives. Today, CA members participated in mass yoga sessions to reap the benefits it brings.”