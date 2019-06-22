Home Nation

‘Custodial’ death: Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges Governor to order CBI probe

The alleged custodial death of a policeman’s son in Bhopal is snowballing into a major political issue in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The alleged custodial death of a policeman’s son in Bhopal is snowballing into a major political issue in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a BJP protest in Bhopal on Friday in which the family members of the deceased, Shivam Mishra, were also present. Earlier, Chouhan along with kin of the deceased youth met Governor Anandiben Patel, and submitted a memorandum seeking a CBI probe. During the meeting, Chouhan showed video clips pertaining to the Tuesday night incident.

The Governor assured Chouhan and the deceased youth’s kin that senior police officers will be summoned on Saturday and justice would be rendered to the bereaved family. The ruling Congress, meanwhile, released data pertaining to custodial deaths during Chouhan’s rule in the state.

Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza said as many as 384 custodial deaths happened between 2016 and 2018, when Chouhan was CM. “Can he tell us how many of those families who lost their loved ones in custodial deaths did he visit then? In how many cases did his government recommend CBI probe? He is doing nothing, but politicising the issue.”

Mishra was brought along with a friend for questioning at a police station following a road accident. While being questioned at the Bairagarh police station, Shivam slumped on the floor and became unconscious. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan CBI Madhya Pradesh custodial death
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp