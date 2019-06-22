‘Custodial’ death: Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges Governor to order CBI probe

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The alleged custodial death of a policeman’s son in Bhopal is snowballing into a major political issue in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a BJP protest in Bhopal on Friday in which the family members of the deceased, Shivam Mishra, were also present. Earlier, Chouhan along with kin of the deceased youth met Governor Anandiben Patel, and submitted a memorandum seeking a CBI probe. During the meeting, Chouhan showed video clips pertaining to the Tuesday night incident.

The Governor assured Chouhan and the deceased youth’s kin that senior police officers will be summoned on Saturday and justice would be rendered to the bereaved family. The ruling Congress, meanwhile, released data pertaining to custodial deaths during Chouhan’s rule in the state.

Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza said as many as 384 custodial deaths happened between 2016 and 2018, when Chouhan was CM. “Can he tell us how many of those families who lost their loved ones in custodial deaths did he visit then? In how many cases did his government recommend CBI probe? He is doing nothing, but politicising the issue.”

Mishra was brought along with a friend for questioning at a police station following a road accident. While being questioned at the Bairagarh police station, Shivam slumped on the floor and became unconscious. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.