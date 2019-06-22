Dera Sacha Sauda chief, jailed for rape and murder, seeks 42-day parole for farming 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

ROHTAK (HARYANA): Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has sought 42-days long parole for farming at his fields in Haryana.

Fifty-one-year-old Rahim, currently lodged in the Sunaria Jail of Rohtak, was convicted in 2017 in two cases of rape. A special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced him to twenty years in jail. The same court, in January this year, sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment in a separate murder case of a journalist.

After the jail authorities received his parole application, the superintendent wrote to the Sirsa district administration seeking a report. In a letter dated June 18, the official sought a report whether releasing the Dera chief on parole would be feasible or not.

The district administration has forwarded the letter to the police department which further approached the revenue department to check how much land the Dera chief owns and whether or not it's on his name. The Rohtak divisional commissioner has asked the district administration to submit the report with a copy marked to the jail superintendent.

During his jail time, the Dera chief grows vegetables and flowers and is also known to maintain a green belt. In April this year, he had filed an application in Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking four weeks to attend the marriage of his adopted daughter in Sirsa, but later withdrew the same.