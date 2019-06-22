Financial stability, terror tops PM Narendra Modi agenda

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the two-day G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29 where he is expected to raise issues of WTO reform, terror and black money, among others. Modi’s likely meeting with US President Donald Trump, the first since his re-election, is set to attract a lot of attention amid strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India’s Sherpa at the 14th meeting of the world’s top economies. “This would be the sixth time that the PM would be participating in the summit where he will have bi-lateral and plurilateral meetings,” he said.

Prabhu said India will be discussing important issues such as energy security, financial stability, reforming multilateralism, and WTO reform.

The issues under discussion at the summit will include free trade and economic growth, global economy including taxation, finance, digital economy and artificial intelligence, inclusive and sustainable world, energy and environment, quality infrastructure, global health, climate change and marine plastic waste.