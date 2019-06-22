Home Nation

Financial stability, terror tops PM Narendra Modi agenda

Modi’s likely meeting with Trump is set to attract a lot of attention amid strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the two-day G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29 where he is expected to raise issues of WTO reform, terror and black money, among others. Modi’s likely meeting with US President Donald Trump, the first since his re-election, is set to attract a lot of attention amid strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India’s Sherpa at the 14th meeting of the world’s top economies. “This would be the sixth time that the PM would be participating in the summit where he will have bi-lateral and plurilateral meetings,” he said.

Prabhu said India will be discussing important issues such as energy security, financial stability, reforming multilateralism, and WTO reform.

The issues under discussion at the summit will include free trade and economic growth, global economy including taxation, finance, digital economy and artificial intelligence, inclusive and sustainable world, energy and environment, quality infrastructure, global health, climate change and marine plastic waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp