Home Nation

Four kids electrocuted as live wire falls into pool in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies were discovered hours later when a farmer happened to pass by the tube well and saw the children in an unconscious state.

Published: 22nd June 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Live wire

For representational purposes

By IANS

SAMBHAL: In a tragic accident, four children were electrocuted to death when a live wire snapped and fell into a tube well pool in which they were bathing. The incident took place on Friday evening in Petiyan village in Sambhal district.

The bodies were discovered hours later when a farmer happened to pass by the tube well and saw the children in an unconscious state.

He rushed to the village and informed their parents, who reached the spot and informed the police. The electric supply was disconnected and the children were taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Pandey said that all the four children, two of them siblings, had gone to Tejpal Saini's tube well pool to take bath when they got electrocuted.

The children have been identified as Vishnu, 11, and Shivam, 7 (both brothers), Dharmveer, 11, and Ganesh, 11.

Hayatnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Singh said: "Prima facie it appears to be negligence on the part of the Electricity Department. A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool."

The SP said they sent the bodies for post-mortem and were probing the matter. "Sensing the anger of villagers with the power Department, we have deployed police force to maintain law and order in the area," he said.

District Magistrate Avinash Krishan Singh said that Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav was leading an inquiry in the tragedy.

"He will submit his report within three days. Besides, I have also instructed power Department executive engineer D.S. Sharma to submit his report in this connection," the District Magistrate told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh electrocution
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp