Indian Railways production units to come under one entity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways, with an aim to increase the efficiency of production, has decided to bring all its production units and associated workshops under one government entity.

The new entity will be called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company and will be a unit under the Ministry of Railways.

The objective of bringing the production units under one entity is to increase technology partnership and modernisation to build world-class coaches and locomotives.

The move is a part of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s 100-day plan. According to railway board officials, the Indian Railways will conduct a detailed study in seven production units.

The units include the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala (Punjab), Wheel and Axle Plant in Bengaluru, Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli and the Diesel Lcoomotive Works in Varanasi.

Each of the unit will have a Chief Operating Officer and will work as an individual profit centre.