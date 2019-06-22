Home Nation

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Fadnavis to embark on 'rath yatra' across state

Published: 22nd June 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 11:48 PM

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will undertake a `rath yatra' (a tour in a special vehicle) across Maharashtra to campaign for Assembly polls, the BJP said Saturday.

The state polls are due in October.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state BJP executive here.

Revenue minister and senior party leader Chandrakant Patil said Fadnavis' campaign tour will start in August and the date will be announced later.

"During the rath yatra, our slogans will be 'Fir Ek Baar Shivshahi Sarkaar' (Once again saffron alliance government) and 'Abki Baar 220 Ke Paar' (This Time 220-plus)," Patil said.

Another party leader said Fadnavis will try to cover all 288 Assembly constituencies during the tour, highlighting the achievements of his government.

Fadnavis, who addressed the meeting, said decisiveness was his party's strength.

"We are here for politics of performance! Decisiveness is our strength, we are not for populist measures, but working hard on actual delivery system. And only by this we are able to gain confidence of people," he tweeted later.

"We need to move forward with this direction & with more sustained efforts," he added.

