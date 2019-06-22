Home Nation

NSCN-K leader, responsible for ambush on Assam Rifles convoy, apprehended

The arrested rebel leader, identified as self-styled “Maj Gen” Yanghang aka Mopa, is the senior most member of the Yung Aung faction of NSCN-K operating in Nagaland.

Published: 22nd June 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

NSCN-K leader “Maj Gen” Yanghang aka Mopa

NSCN-K leader “Maj Gen” Yanghang aka Mopa

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A top leader of an insurgent group in Nagaland, who was involved in last month’s ambush on a two-vehicle convoy of Assam Rifles, was apprehended by the force on Friday night.

According to defence sources, the arrested rebel leader, identified as self-styled “Maj Gen” Yanghang aka Mopa, is the senior most member of the Yung Aung faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) operating in Nagaland.

He was captured by troops of 35 Assam Rifles on the Aboi-Mon road in Mon district along with two fellow rebels. “The self-styled general is the senior most officer of the NSCN-K Yung Aung Faction operating in Nagaland. He was considered responsible for the ambush on a team of 40 Assam Rifles last month,” a defence source said.

Two personnel were killed and four others were grievously injured in the ambush. The incident had taken place on May 25 at a place near the India-Myanmar border. The insurgents had triggered an IED blast which was followed by indiscriminate firing.

The apprehension of the top insurgent leader comes even as the security forces are going hard at rebels belonging to the rebel group in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The Yung Aung faction of the NSCN-K, which is made up of Indian and Myanmarese Nagas, operates from the jungles of Myanmar. In February, the Myanmar Army had launched a massive offensive against militant groups from India’s Northeast, including NSCN-K’s Yung Aung faction. Several camps were destroyed and a number of the rebels captured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSCN-K leader Yung Aung faction Attack on Assam Rifles
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp