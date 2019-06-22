Patna diary

Home Nation

LC Trivedi, General Manager of East Central Railway, travelled on a train and interacted with passengers on board between Patna and Hajipur on June 20.

By Rajesh K Thakur
Railway GM interacts with passengers

LC Trivedi, General Manager of East Central Railway, travelled on a train and interacted with passengers on board between Patna and Hajipur on June 20. Promoting a civic sense of sanitation among the passengers, Trivedi motivated them to keep train coaches neat and clean during journey and to follow safety rules of railways. The East Central Railway plans to increase the speed of local trains for ensuring faster journeys within the state, the ECR general manager said, adding that an automatic signalling system between Bihata and Bakhtiyarpur will be installed soon.

Campaign for eradicating child labour  

Labour resource minister Vijay Krishna Sinha said no child would be left engaged in labour.  “Efforts are on to free the state from the pangs and practices of child labour in next six months. For this, all-out efforts have been taken up,” he said at an event organised on the occasion of World Day against Child Labour. Officials of various organizations, including UNICEF, participated in the event. UNICEF programme manager Shivendra Pandya said 1,200 children were rescued through child labour tracking system from outside Bihar recently. UNICEF is carrying on anti-child labour campaigns in 13 districts of Bihar.

Guv warns V-Cs to perform or leave office

Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon has a strong message for vice-chancellors— either perform or quit. Chairing a meeting of V-Cs at the Raj Bhavan recently, Tandon directed the vice-chancellors to streamline the exam calendars of universities and to ensure complete transparency in conducting examinations on time. Issuing a warning, he said, corruption, malpractices and irregularities would not be tolerated at any cost. “One of the priorities is to ensure hassle-free delivery of certificates and mark sheets to the students, who need these documents on time.”

Over 2,200 trees felled in Patna in two years

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) has requested all departments to avoid felling of trees while undertaking development works. At a meeting held recently with Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, officials of the department said that over 2,200 trees were felled for road expansion and other development works in the past two years in Patna. The government order banned felling of trees, citing increasing pollution as well as a fatal heatwave in the eastern state.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar
