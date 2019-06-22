Sangh backed leaders back in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Ajmer MLA Satish Poonia is among RSS-backed leaders expected to land plum posts in the Rajasthan’s BJP state unit. During last 15 years, the Vasundhara Raje camp ensured that none from Sangh background got any prominence. But, the tables are now turned as Raje finds herself sidelined from the

state politics.

Poonia may become the BJP state president in place of Madan Lal Saini. Though former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore are said to be in the race, Poonia fits in the social engineering calculations of the saffron party.

As much as caste factor favours him, so does the fact that Poonia has been the general secretary of BJP in Rajasthan for four consecutive terms. His Sangh background further boosts his chances.

Political analyst Narayan Bareth says Poonia is a low profile leader and comes from the Jat community, which is considered politically very strong. “Jats are unhappy with both main parties as none of their leaders has been given any important posts. BJP might try to appease them by making Poonia the state head. Also, he automatically becomes the top choice for the CM’s post,” Bareth asserts.