Septuagenarian declared dead at Madhya Pradesh government hospital at night found alive the next morning

BHOPAL: A shocking case of medical negligence at a government hospital has been reported from Bina town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

A 72-year-old poor man, who was declared dead by doctors at the Government Civil Hospital in Bina town of Sagar district at around 9 pm on Thursday, was actually found alive on Friday morning when cops went to the hospital for the body’s autopsy.

Realizing the faux pas the same doctor who had declared the elderly man dead the previous night began the old man’s treatment on Friday morning, but the poor man breathed last at 10.20 am.

“The elderly man identified as 72-year-old Kishan, a native of Nowgong in Chhatarpur district was admitted at Bina Civil Hospital in Sagar district. The local police station received a memo from the Bina Civil Hospital at around 9 pm on Thursday about the old man having expired, after which the concerned police station staff entered the details in the relevant register,” said Additional SP (ASP-Sagar) Vikram Singh.

“On Friday morning, when the police station staff reached the hospital for the body’s post-mortem, the elderly man declared dead on Thursday night was actually found to be alive. The on-duty doctor was informed about it, who also confirmed that the elderly man was still alive, after which the aged man’s medical treatment was resumed. However, the old man died at 10.20 am, which was again intimated to the police station,” said Singh.

The ASP confirmed that the old man declared dead on Thursday night by staff at Bina Civil Hospital was actually alive all through the night, but was wrongly declared dead – which appears to be a case of grave medical negligence.

“We’ll send information about the entire episode of medical negligence to the chief medical health officer (CMHO) and Sagar district administration for initiating suitable action in the matter,” said Singh.