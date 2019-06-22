Home Nation

Septuagenarian declared dead at Madhya Pradesh government hospital at night found alive the next morning

Realizing the faux pas the same doctor who had declared the elderly man dead the previous night began the old man’s treatment on Friday morning, but the poor man breathed last at 10.20 am.

Published: 22nd June 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A shocking case of medical negligence at a government hospital has been reported from Bina town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

A 72-year-old poor man, who was declared dead by doctors at the Government Civil Hospital in Bina town of Sagar district at around 9 pm on Thursday, was actually found alive on Friday morning when cops went to the hospital for the body’s autopsy.

Realizing the faux pas the same doctor who had declared the elderly man dead the previous night began the old man’s treatment on Friday morning, but the poor man breathed last at 10.20 am.

“The elderly man identified as 72-year-old Kishan, a native of Nowgong in Chhatarpur district was admitted at Bina Civil Hospital in Sagar district. The local police station received a memo from the Bina Civil Hospital at around 9 pm on Thursday about the old man having expired, after which the concerned police station staff entered the details in the relevant register,” said Additional SP (ASP-Sagar) Vikram Singh.

“On Friday morning, when the police station staff reached the hospital for the body’s post-mortem, the elderly man declared dead on Thursday night was actually found to be alive. The on-duty doctor was informed about it, who also confirmed that the elderly man was still alive, after which the aged man’s medical treatment was resumed. However, the old man died at 10.20 am, which was again intimated to the police station,” said Singh.

The ASP confirmed that the old man declared dead on Thursday night by staff at Bina Civil Hospital was actually alive all through the night, but was wrongly declared dead – which appears to be a case of grave medical negligence.

“We’ll send information about the entire episode of medical negligence to the chief medical health officer (CMHO) and Sagar district administration for initiating suitable action in the matter,” said Singh.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical Negligence at Madhya Pradesh Hospital
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp