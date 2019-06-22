Home Nation

UP officials leave unconscious patient inside, lock up healthcare centre at end of duty hours

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Oblivious that an unconscious patient was still lying alone on a bed, staff of a state-run community healthcare centre in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district allegedly shut its gates and left as their duty hours were over.

Sonia, 30, was taken to the centre in the district's Faloda village in Purkazi block on Friday for treatment.

While she was still lying unconscious on a bed in the patients' room, the staff of the centre, including a doctor, left in the afternoon as their duty hours were over.

A few hours later when she regained her consciousness, she found herself locked inside the centre, following which she shouted for help.

Hearing her cries, locals informed officials, who rushed to the spot and brought her out.

As the incident stirred up a row, a Group D staff was suspended and four other officials, including Medical Officer Dr Mohit Kumar and Chief Pharmacist Praveen Kumar, were shifted out, Chief Medical Officer Dr PS Mishra told PTI.

A probe has also been ordered, which will be led by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr BK Ojha.

The probe panel has been asked to submit its report within three days, he said, adding that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, locals demanded strong action against officials for negligence.

