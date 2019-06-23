Home Nation

15 dead, over 50 injured as tent collapses during religious gathering in Rajasthan's Barmer

According to reports, the thunderstorm was so intense that the tent was blown in the air and the iron stands supporting it became conductor of electricity killing people on the spot.

Published: 23rd June 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pandal

A pandal collapsed in Rajasthan's Barmer killing 15 and injuring more than 50.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: At least 15 people were killed in an unfortunate incident of a tent collapse in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The tent, where a Ram Katha discourse was taking place , collapsed due to rain and thunderstorm. There were about 1500 people in attendance and a large number of them were elderly people. More than 50 people have reportedly been injured.

Onlookers say that the weather changed dramatically bringing gusty winds along with rains. 

Locals took the injured to the nearby hospital in their vehicles. The hospital administration has asked all doctors and staff to report for urgent duty. 

Inspector General of Police Range Jodhpur, Sachin Mittal, has confirmed 12 deaths. 

According to sources, Ram Katha was organized under the aegis of Shri Rani Bhatiani Temple Institute, Jasol and it started one day earlier. While internationally renowned speaker, Murlidhar Maharaj was giving a discourse, he saw the tent was about to collapse and instructed the people to vacate the spot and himself ran away from the dais. 

According to reports, the thunderstorm was so intense that the tent was blown in the air and the iron stands supporting it became conductor of electricity killing people on the spot.

According to local MLA Madan Prajapat: "There are many religious events that take place here. But the question here is whether the administration lapse caused this accident? Whether there was any permission taken for the event and were there ambulances present considering the audience?  The guilty will be investigated."

Minister of Disaster Management, Master Bhanwarlal said, "The entire administration is looking into the matter. We feel that if organizers had been careful, the tragedy could've been avoided. The injured are being looked after and treated." 

He added, "looking at the weather, the organizers had to be prepared. The tent had pipes and electric wires. We will get to the crux of the matter after a thorough investigation."

Additional Chief Secretary of state Home department Rajiv Swaroop held an emergency meeting in CMO and asked for detailed report from District Collector. The administration was instructed to provide immediate relief to the injured in Barmer and Jodhpur Hospitals. 

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed the incident very sad and has asked for the injured to be treated immediately. He has also asked the district administration for an investigation .

"The information about the loss of a large number of people in the tragedy of the tent falling during Ram Katha in Barmer is extremely tragic, unfortunate. I pray for the peace of the departed souls. I also wish for early recovery of the wounded. Work of relief and rescue is being done by the local administration.The concerned officers have been instructed to investigate the incident, to ensure prompt treatment of the injured and to provide all possible help to the affected and their families", CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted regarding Jasol, Barmer incident.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barmer Tent Collapse Religious gathering
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Murty
    The iron stands supporting the tent became conductor of electricity means the tent was struck by lightening during thunder storm and rain. Very unfortunate.
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp