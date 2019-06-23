Bihar DGP suspends 16 cops including SHO after sudden visits to police stations

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Panday is on the prowl against erring police officials and criminals alike.

Altogether 16 cops including an SHO were suspended with immediate effect by him on charges of laxity in duty and not maintaining records in a proper way.

On Saturday, the DGP, accompanied by ADG Sunil Kumar, reached randomly Dumaro and Koransarai police stations in Buxar in a privately hired Scorpio after alighting from the Magadh express at Dumaro station.

Unaware of the random visit of DGP, cops at the police station were relaxed and absent from duty.

ADG Sunil Kumar at the same time reached the Dumaro PS randomly when DGP was at Koransarai.

The visit was planned in such a way so secretly that even the security guards of both these tough cops were not aware of this operation.

The DGP said no leniency will be tolerated at any cost in policing and 12000 police stations will be visited by him and other seniors cops included in the specially formed 'DGP Teams', to keep law and order maintained.